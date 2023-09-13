Putnam Investments LLC Sells 318,712 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,712 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of AbbVie worth $454,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $262.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.