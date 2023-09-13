Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,111 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Cadence Design Systems worth $365,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,369 shares of company stock valued at $19,348,312 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.