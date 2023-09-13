Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

