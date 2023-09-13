American Trust Acquires 13,112 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.4% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

