Putnam Investments LLC Has $460.50 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,298,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $460,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

