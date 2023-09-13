Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJH opened at $257.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

