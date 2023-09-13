Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 4,280 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. 117,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,811. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.