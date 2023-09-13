Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 167,986 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 167,986 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of McDonald’s worth $1,298,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $280.73 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

