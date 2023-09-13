Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223,498 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Accenture worth $997,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $315.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

