Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $417.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

