Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.53 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPYG opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.