3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,307 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $421.58. 92,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $450.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

