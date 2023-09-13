3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,200,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

CHKP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.93. 42,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $136.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.