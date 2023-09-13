Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Up 2.5%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.38. 35,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,295,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

