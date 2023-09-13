Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 427,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,555,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

