Nordstrom (JWN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):

8/29/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/27/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00.

8/27/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00.

8/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/18/2023 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

8/17/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 422.22%.

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

