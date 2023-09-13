Nordstrom (JWN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):
- 8/29/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2023 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/27/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00.
- 8/27/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00.
- 8/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2023 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 8/18/2023 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.
- 8/17/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nordstrom Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
