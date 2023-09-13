Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $716.02 million and $18.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,471,559 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

