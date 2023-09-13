3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 3,602,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,064,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

