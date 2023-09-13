3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 1,269,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,164,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

