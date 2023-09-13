Prostatis Group LLC Buys 9,204 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 161.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

