Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
Duke Energy stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Reasons Dollar General Shares Belong in the Shopping Cart
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Shell’s 4.12% Dividend Yield: An Attractive Feature for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Apple Shares Stumble Into The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.