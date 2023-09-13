Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,131,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,079,000 after buying an additional 78,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,050,000 after buying an additional 161,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,047. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $162,733.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,684 shares of company stock worth $10,182,160. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

