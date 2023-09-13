Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Hits $598.06 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $598.06 million and $21.71 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $31.04 or 0.00118171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,268.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.96 or 0.00768804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

