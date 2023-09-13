Kava Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Kava has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $470.67 million and $6.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 763,241,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,332,942 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

