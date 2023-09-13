Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $4.61.
Insider Transactions at Templeton Global Income Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,010,910 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $16,725,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,227,385.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund
About Templeton Global Income Fund
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Global Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.