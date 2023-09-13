Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Insider Transactions at Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,010,910 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $16,725,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,227,385.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

