Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) to Issue GBX 0.25 Dividend

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Eleco Stock Performance

Shares of ELCO stock traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82.14 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 46,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,967. Eleco has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of £68.35 million, a PE ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Insider Activity at Eleco

In related news, insider Neil Pritchard acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,521.96). 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Further Reading

