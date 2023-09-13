Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Other segments. It operates 9 hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; 6 wind plants; and 5 geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

