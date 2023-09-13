Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keywords Studios Trading Up 9.0 %

LON KWS traded up GBX 126 ($1.58) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,531 ($19.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,365. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,262 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,007.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,591.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,112.25.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($43.17) to GBX 2,120 ($26.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,412.50 ($30.19).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.