Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

