Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
