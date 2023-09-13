Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. 75,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,733. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Independent Bank by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.