Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.29

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $21.44. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 5,594,397 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 40.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,885,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 600,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

