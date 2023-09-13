Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.22

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 218375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKLN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,805,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

