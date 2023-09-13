Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $127.00 at Evercore ISI

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. 369,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,283. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.90. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.