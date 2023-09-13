Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Blue Water Biotech Stock Performance

BWV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,604. Blue Water Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.37.

Blue Water Biotech Company Profile

Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

