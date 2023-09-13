Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $544.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.39.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.09. 1,666,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.47 and its 200 day moving average is $439.10. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.