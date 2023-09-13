Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Up 4.6 %

ITCL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 8,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,395. Banco Itaú Chile has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

