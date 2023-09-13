Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Banco Itaú Chile Stock Up 4.6 %
ITCL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 8,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,395. Banco Itaú Chile has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.
About Banco Itaú Chile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Itaú Chile
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.