Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 922.1% in August

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, a growth of 922.1% from the August 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Bionomics Stock Performance

BNOX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 117,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

