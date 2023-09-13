Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 71.1%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AUVI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,664. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.07. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

