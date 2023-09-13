VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 930.3% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BJK stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,258. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

