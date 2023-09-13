Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.74.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.95. 397,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $853,547. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.