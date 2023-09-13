Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 87.3% in August

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 29,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.