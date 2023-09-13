Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, an increase of 855.4% from the August 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock remained flat at $19.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 58,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0684 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

