Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

Shares of Blue Star Foods stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 31,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

