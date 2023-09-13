Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Down 75.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the August 15th total of 539,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 267,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 99,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 18,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,963. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

