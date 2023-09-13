Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

