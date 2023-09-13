BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 72.6% in August

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Performance

BTBD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.57.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

