Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Declines By 71.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Baudax Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 17,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,426. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.55. Analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

About Baudax Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.