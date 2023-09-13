United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. HSBC downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

United Internet Price Performance

About United Internet

OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $17.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

