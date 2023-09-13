Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 15,598 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $322,410.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,938,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,744,685.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,044. The company has a market cap of $510.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $25.30.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
