Insider Buying: Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.19. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

